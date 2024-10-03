Poll data suggests state voters less concerned for economy - despite agreeing Michigan is lagging

While the economy continues to be the top issue in the presidential race, new polling data suggests in Michigan fears over inflation and a recession are significantly falling off while on another front more families are reporting harsh feelings over the presidential contest

Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris is closing the gap on the economic issue with GOP candidate Donald Trump who still leads on the issue but in Michigan she may benefit from new polling positive numbers on fears over a recession and what are the numbers on fearing inflation?

"They now stand at 15.6% compared to 44.9% in November of 2023," said Sandy Baruah, CEO Detroit Regional Chamber. "Twenty point five % we're reporting fearing recession compared to over 50% in Nov. 2023."

Nonetheless a majority of voters think Michigan is on the wrong economic path right now - but 80% say they are not afraid of losing their jobs.

Former President Trump continues to criticize Harris for her EV policies including a mandate for half of all sales to be electric vehicles.

And VP candidate JD Vance refused to support federal aid to convert a GM Lansing plant to produce EVs.

The Detroit Chamber data reports their supporters, Republicans and rural voters, are deeply opposed to EVs.

"They are deeply skeptical about EVs and actually don't think EVs will grow in sales and don't think Michigan should compete to build EVs," said Richard Czuba, Glengariff pollster.

When it comes to previous presidential campaigns over the decades, the pollster never before asked the question, if family relationships were being strained by politics.

Pollsters are asking it now.

"Thirty-one point five percent said yes with family, 37% with friends and 18% at work," said Czuba.

His data adds that if you are white you are far more likely to have strained relationships at 35% compared to only 10% with African Americans.

While most Americans believe there will be a peaceful transfer of power on inauguration day, 49% of Americans believe the nation will not remain calm right after the winner is announced.