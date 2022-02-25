Pontiac business owner with employees in Ukraine, relays their stories of Russian invasion chaos

Vladimir Gendelman who owns Company Folders, Inc. in Pontiac, has been getting a steady stream of information from several employees still stuck in Ukraine. They are desperate to get out but doing what they can.

"It’s complete chaos nobody knows what’s going on, nobody knows what’s going to happen. There is no directive, no instruction, other than defend for yourself," he said. "With the martial law, men 18 to 60 cannot leave the country now. So they are not sure what they are going to do now, so they got an apartment.

"Other guys, one guy of them lived on the 10th floor which is kind of dangerous, because of the rockets and bombs that could fall. He moved in with another guy who lives on the second floor because it is safer. All of the rooms with windows, they kind of emptied those out. They’re all camping in one big room."

Ukrainians are fighting for their capital with gunfire and explosions going off Friday in the city, as Russia ramps up it’s invasion of the nation. Hundreds of casualties have been reported from the warfare.

Gendelman provided us with images and video – depicting what citizens are facing.

"(There was a) full truck of ammunition and guns and rifles, and they are just offloading it for people to grab," he said. "No document check, nothing. Just take it, defend yourself and defend your country."

He says some residents are removing light bulbs as not to attract attention and taping up windows in the event of shattered glass.

"I want people to truly understand what’s going on and to understand how truly devastating it is," he said. "So when all these other organizations come out to help Ukraine, they can do what they can, to help them."

