Pontiac man accused of shooting wife in face during argument

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If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, free and confidential help is available. Please call 1-866-VOICEDV (1-866-864-2338) 24/7 to speak to a trained advocate.

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A 70-year-old Pontiac man allegedly shot his wife in the face while the couple's grandchildren were in the home.

David Lee Montgomery is charged with assault with intent to murder for the May 23 shooting that narrowly missed his wife's carotid artery. She is expected to survive.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, the shooting happened during an argument.

"No one should be unsafe in their own home or at the hands of an intimate partner," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I’m thankful this victim is expected to recover. We know access to firearms only makes domestic violence situations more dangerous for victims."