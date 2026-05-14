Pontiac man killed in double hit-and-run: Police searching for suspected drivers

The Brief A 60-year-old man from Pontiac is dead after getting hit by two cars while he was crossing the street. The incident happened Sunday night and was caught on security video. An investigation is ongoing.



A hit-and-run, allegedly by two vehicles, killed a Pontiac man Sunday night. Now police are searching for the two drivers responsible.

Big picture view:

Late Sunday night, Oakland County deputies say a 60-year-old man from Pontiac was crossing Featherstone at the crosswalk when an SUV slammed into him. In security video released by officials, you could see the driver pull off to the side of the road. However, investigators say that the driver did not report the crash.

Then, a second SUV hit the man and continued driving east on Featherstone. Neither driver stopped to help the victim. When police arrived, he was dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said one of the vehicles had an uncommon front end with the turn signal mounted under the headlights.



"It is hard to fathom that a person would strike another human being with a car and drive off, leaving them to die," Bouchard said. "We would greatly appreciate the public’s help with any information that could identify the individual(s) involved. A reward is possible if it leads to the arrest and conviction of an individual."

Investigators say the suspected vehicle is a smaller SUV, dark blue in color and could have possible damage near the passenger side headlights. The vehicle maker has not been identified as of Thursday evening.



The man's body was found in the middle of Cameron Avenue just north of Featherstone, followed by a blood-stained drag mark on the street.

An investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

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