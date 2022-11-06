Powerball jackpot swells to a new world record of $1.9 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Detroit

article

Once again there were no Powerball Prize winners in this Saturday's drawing for $1.6 billion. The largest jackpot ever rolls over again for a new world record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing.

Michigan's players won more than $4 million, including a $1 million prize bought at the K&G Deli on Conner St, Detroit, Michigan Lottery said. The deli will receive a $5,000 bonus commission when the prize is claimed.

The winning numbers from yesterday's drawing are 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 with a Powerball of 20.

With the jackpot at $1.9 billion, the cash option value has risen to $929 million. The last time the jackpot was won was Aug. 3.

READ MORE: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Tickets are available at lottery retailers and at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Powerball: Tips for choosing winning numbers (and what you shouldn't do)