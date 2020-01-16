Pregnant woman shot in the stomach in Clinton Township

Police are investigating the shooting of a pregnant woman Thursday morning in Clinton Township. We're told the woman was shot in the stomach.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. at the Eastwood Village Apartments, which are in the area of 16 Mile and Harper.

We're told the woman and the baby are both in stable condition. At last check, we're told the woman was alert and talking.

The woman was walking to her car when she was approached by a man who doesn't know her and shot her in the stomach.

The shooter is on the run right now and a motive is not known.

An official with Eastwood Village Apartments released the following statement:

"We are saddened to hear about this tragic incident earlier this morning. Our number one priority is the safety and security of our residents. We are not able to comment on any pending investigation and are cooperating fully with police in their efforts. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and friends during this very difficult time."