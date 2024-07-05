Preparing a July 4th All American Onion Soup Burger
(FOX 2) - What better food to prepare for the Fourth of July holiday than burgers?
Chef Bobby knows the trick and is here to help.
Ingredients:
Caramelized Onions:
- 2 large onions, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup beef broth
- 1/4 cup dry white wine (optional)
- I’m using Bardstown Bourbon !! Lots of it!!
Burgers:
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef (80/20 blend)
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 slices Gruyère cheese
- 4 brioche buns, toasted
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
Toppings:
- Fresh thyme leaves (optional)
- Extra beef broth for dipping (optional)
Recipe:
Caramelize the Onions:
- In a large skillet, heat butter and olive oil over medium heat.
- Add sliced onions, sugar, and salt.
- Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 20-25 minutes until onions are golden brown and caramelized.
- Add beef broth and wine (if using) to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits.
- Cook until the liquid is mostly evaporated. Remove from heat and set aside.
Prepare the Burgers:
- Preheat your grill or stovetop griddle to medium-high heat.
- In a large bowl, combine ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper.
- Mix gently to combine, being careful not to overwork the meat.
- Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions and shape into patties.
Cook the Burgers:
- Grill the patties for about 4-5 minutes per side, or until they reach your desired level of doneness.
- In the last minute of cooking, place a slice of Gruyère cheese on each patty and allow it to melt.
Assemble the Burgers:
- Brush the cut sides of the brioche buns with melted butter and toast them on the grill or stovetop until golden brown.
- Place a cooked patty on the bottom half of each bun, then top with a generous portion of caramelized onions.
- Sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves if desired. Top with the other half of the bun.
Serve:
- Serve immediately, with a side of extra beef broth for dipping if you like.
- Enjoy the rich and savory taste of these All American Onion Soup Burgers