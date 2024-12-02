President Biden's blanket pardon of Hunter covering a decade divides Dems, enrages GOP

President Joe Biden announced a pardon for his son Hunter - despite repeatedly claiming he would not interfere in his two criminal cases.

His son was given a full unconditional pardon for two crimes and a pardon for any other crimes that may have been committed within the last 10 years - dating back to 2014.

Republicans are crying fowl while some Democrats are defending it, claiming Hunter Biden was singled out because he’s the president's son.

The reaction is mixed for President Biden‘s pardon for his son Hunter Biden, who in June was convicted of possessing a gun while being a drug user. And in September he pled guilty to nine tax offenses for not paying approximately $1.4 million in taxes.

But those convictions are all gone away.

"That is a power that the Supreme Court said is totally left up to without dispute to the president of the United States of America," said Jonathan Kinloch, chair, Democratic 13th Congressional District 12.

He’s right on the law but should Hunter Biden have been pardoned?

"Knowing what you and I understood that happened in the general election, (and) who’s going into the White House, he absolutely should’ve protected his son from even further political opposition, and abuse of power," Kinloch said.

And part of the President Biden pardon was the fact that Hunter Biden cannot be prosecuted for any crimes that may have been committed from 2014 to 2024.

And in a statement by the Oakland County Republican Party:

"This is a classic case of the Democrats having a 'rules for thee, not for me' approach to things. In fact, President Trump was impeached over wanting to investigate the very crimes Joe Biden just pardoned Hunter for."

Michigan Democrat Sen. Gary Peters broke ranks with some in the party, criticizing the blanket pardon.

"President Biden’s decision to pardon his son was wrong," Peters posted on X. "A president's family and allies shouldn't get special treatment. This was an improper use of power, it erodes trust in our government, and it emboldens others to bend justice to suit their interests."