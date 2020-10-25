President Trump Supporters question Biden's VP pick at 'Women for Trump' bus tour

"I am a proud Black woman that supports President Donald J. Trump," said Aurelia Skipwith, a Women for Trump Surrogate.

With Election Day just 9 days away, Republicans are trying to show a clear contrast between the policies of President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden. But, the focus on women as a counter to Biden's VP pick was evident at Sunday's Women for Trump Bus tour in Brighton.

"We have come so far," Skipwith said. "It's about all of us, regardless of race, religion, color. We're all Americans."

According to a New York Times and Siena College poll, Biden is beating President Trump by 23 points, among suburban women in swing states, and by 19 points among suburban women overall.

"The Democrats, the liberal left, they want to make history. They want her to be the first woman of color to serve as Vice President of the United States," said Leslie Rutledge, the Attorney General of Arkansas. "Let's not kid ourselves, they really want her to be president."

FOX 2 spoke one on one with RNC Chair, Ronna McDaniel. She happens to be one of the highest profile female republicans in the country. Her high power was brought at the bus tour.

Advertisement

"The best is yet to come," McDaniel said. "We're going to get a vaccine; we're going to keep combating this virus. We're going to do it in a way where we don't lock down our state again, but we're also starting to see our economy boom again. 11.4 million jobs have been added; unemployment is under 8 percent. Nobody expected to be where we are. These are the types of things and policies that President Trump is going to put in place to make sure we have more money for our families, and take care of the things that we need. Joe Biden is saying it's dark days ahead and he's going to raise Taxes. So, there really are two different visions for Michiganders right now."

A challenge for the GOP that is shaping the narrative around the coronavirus, is the increase in rates across the country.