The Pulse: A tale of two speeches
President Biden delivers a televised address to the nation after stepping down from the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint session of congress. Meanwhile, one Pulse viewer shares some serious concerns about Tuesday night's show.
(FOX 2) - President Joe Biden addressed the nation after he decided to cease his campaign for re-election.
Biden provided his rationale after weeks of saying that he believed he was the best candidate to take on former President Donald Trump.
During his address, Biden said he said, "I revere this office, but I love my country more."
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to a joint session of congress.
Get caught up with Tuesday night's Pulse:
