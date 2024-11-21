The International Criminal Court's issuing of arrest warrants for Israel's prime minister and his former defense minister was applauded by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib as "long overdue."

Following the ICC's announcement that it was seeking the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-minister Yoav Gallant for allegations that they used "starvation as a method of warfare," the Detroit congresswoman called on the U.S. to cease arming and supporting Israel.

"Since the genocide began, the United States has provided more than $18 billion in weapons to the Israeli government. The Biden Administration can no longer deny that their Israeli counterparts have used starvation as a weapon of war against a captive civilian population," Tlaib wrote on the social media platform X.

She called the arrest warrants "historic" and added they were a "major step towards holding war criminals accountable. Netanyahu and Gallant must be arrested and brought before the ICC."

The arrest warrants issued Thursday are in connection with Israel's 13-month campaign in Gaza against Hamas after the militant group kidnapped and murdered several citizens last year.

Since then, the death toll in Gaza has climbed past 44,000. More than half of the victims killed were women and children. Additionally, the Associated Press reports that hunger is becoming widespread across the region, reaching famine levels in areas that are under siege by Israeli troops.