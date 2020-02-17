Recipe for Annabel and Co.'s Ultimate Buddha Bowl

If you're looking to eat a little lighter this time of year, going meatless every now and then is a way to do that.

Brad Dockery from Annabel and Co. Catering joined us on a Meatless Monday to share a tofu bowl recipe with us, that he's calling his Ultimate Buddha Bowl. You can get the recipe below.

THE ULTIMATE BUDDHA BOWL

2 cups cooked brown rice (I buy the frozen microwaveable kind)

½ head of kale, destemmed and chopped

1 head broccoli, chopped into florets

1 block tofu, cut into bite sized pieces

1 T. coconut oil

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ cup water

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 tomatoes, sliced

FOR THE BUDDHA SAUCE:

1tsp. coconut oil

1 small onion chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ cup natural peanut butter

1 ½ T. rice wine vinegar

2 T. tamari sauce

½ tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. freshly minced ginger

¼ cup water

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cook rice according to directions

2. Add half of coconut oil to a large pot and heat over medium-high heat

3. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute

4. Add broccoli and kale and ¼ cup water. Cover immediately to steam for 3 minutes

5. Cook another 2 minutes before removing and set aside

6. Add in other ½ of coconut oil, tofu, salt/pepper and cook until tofu has browned on each side (5-7 minutes)

7. Remove tofu and add to bowl with broccoli and kale

THE BUDDHA SAUCE:

1. Bring pot back up to medium- high heat and add 1 tsp. of coconut oil

2. Add in onion and cook for 3-4 minutes or until translucent

3. Add garlic and cook for 1 minutes

4. Add onion and garlic to a blender, food processor or burr mixer with all other buddha sauce ingredients. Blend until well combined

5. Divide rice and top with tofu-veggie mixture. Drizzle with buddha sauce and mix to combine

6. Add fresh sliced tomatoes on top