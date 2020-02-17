Recipe for Annabel and Co.'s Ultimate Buddha Bowl
(FOX 2) - If you're looking to eat a little lighter this time of year, going meatless every now and then is a way to do that.
Brad Dockery from Annabel and Co. Catering joined us on a Meatless Monday to share a tofu bowl recipe with us, that he's calling his Ultimate Buddha Bowl. You can get the recipe below.
THE ULTIMATE BUDDHA BOWL
2 cups cooked brown rice (I buy the frozen microwaveable kind)
½ head of kale, destemmed and chopped
1 head broccoli, chopped into florets
1 block tofu, cut into bite sized pieces
1 T. coconut oil
1 garlic clove, minced
¼ cup water
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 tomatoes, sliced
FOR THE BUDDHA SAUCE:
1tsp. coconut oil
1 small onion chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
¼ cup natural peanut butter
1 ½ T. rice wine vinegar
2 T. tamari sauce
½ tsp. sesame oil
1 tsp. freshly minced ginger
¼ cup water
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Cook rice according to directions
2. Add half of coconut oil to a large pot and heat over medium-high heat
3. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute
4. Add broccoli and kale and ¼ cup water. Cover immediately to steam for 3 minutes
5. Cook another 2 minutes before removing and set aside
6. Add in other ½ of coconut oil, tofu, salt/pepper and cook until tofu has browned on each side (5-7 minutes)
7. Remove tofu and add to bowl with broccoli and kale
THE BUDDHA SAUCE:
1. Bring pot back up to medium- high heat and add 1 tsp. of coconut oil
2. Add in onion and cook for 3-4 minutes or until translucent
3. Add garlic and cook for 1 minutes
4. Add onion and garlic to a blender, food processor or burr mixer with all other buddha sauce ingredients. Blend until well combined
5. Divide rice and top with tofu-veggie mixture. Drizzle with buddha sauce and mix to combine
6. Add fresh sliced tomatoes on top