Recipe: Veracruz shrimp with salsa macha
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shawn Mckerness, the chef and owner of Regale Craft Food & Drink in Macomb Township, shares a recipe for Veracruz shrimp with salsa macha.
Veracruz shrimp
6 large shrimp- peeled and deveined
Fajita type seasoning
White wine
1 tbsp Butter
3 tbsp Salsa macha
Pickled peppers
Crispy fried shallots
Crumbled dried corn bread
Sunflower seeds
Sesame seeds
Cilantro
Salsa macha
8 each garlic cloves
2 cups sunflower seeds
3 each chipotle peppers
½ cup oil
½ cup lime juice
3 tbsp brown sugar
2 tbsp cumin
¼ cup sesame oil
To taste S & P
2 tbsp Sesame seeds B&W
Water as needed
Method:
Sear the shrimp in a small amount of oil in a hot fry pan.
Add seasoning blend and then white wine and butter.
Arrange the shrimp atop the salsa macha then top with all other garnishes