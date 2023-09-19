Recipe: Veracruz shrimp with salsa macha

Shawn Mckerness, the chef and owner of Regale Craft Food & Drink in Macomb Township, shares a recipe for Veracruz shrimp with salsa macha.

Veracruz shrimp

6 large shrimp- peeled and deveined

Fajita type seasoning

White wine

1 tbsp Butter

3 tbsp Salsa macha

Pickled peppers

Crispy fried shallots

Crumbled dried corn bread

Sunflower seeds

Sesame seeds

Cilantro

Salsa macha

8 each garlic cloves

2 cups sunflower seeds

3 each chipotle peppers

½ cup oil

½ cup lime juice

3 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp cumin

¼ cup sesame oil

To taste S & P

2 tbsp Sesame seeds B&W

Water as needed

Method:

Sear the shrimp in a small amount of oil in a hot fry pan.

Add seasoning blend and then white wine and butter.

Arrange the shrimp atop the salsa macha then top with all other garnishes