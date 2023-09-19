Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Veracruz shrimp with salsa macha

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shawn Mckerness, the chef and owner of Regale Craft Food & Drink in Macomb Township, shares a recipe for Veracruz shrimp with salsa macha.

Veracruz shrimp

6 large shrimp- peeled and deveined 
Fajita type seasoning 
White wine 
1 tbsp Butter
3 tbsp Salsa macha 
Pickled peppers 
Crispy fried shallots 
Crumbled dried corn bread 
Sunflower seeds 
Sesame seeds 
Cilantro

Salsa macha

8 each garlic cloves 
2 cups sunflower seeds 
3 each chipotle peppers 
½ cup oil 
½ cup lime juice 
3 tbsp brown sugar 
2 tbsp cumin 
¼ cup sesame oil 
To taste S & P
2 tbsp Sesame seeds B&W
Water as needed  

Method:

Sear the shrimp in a small amount of oil in a hot fry pan.
Add seasoning blend and then white wine and butter. 
Arrange the shrimp atop the salsa macha then top with all other garnishes