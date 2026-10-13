The Brief Detroit could break temperature records on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 temperature high record was set in 1975 when it hit 83 degrees. The region could peak out in the mid-80s.



Metro Detroit could break a temperature record on Tuesday as conditions look set to break a 51-year standard.

The last time the city saw conditions so hot was in 1975. But according to the National Weather Service, we're set to break through the high temperature record on Oct. 13.

Record high temperature?

The backstory:

The weather service said early Tuesday that it expected clear skies, south-south-west winds, and a sagging cold front that holds off long enough that temperatures could hit the mid-80s.

Temperature highs could "make a run at the record high temperature for October 13th at DTW," the NWS said.

According to the weather service, temperatures could peak at 85 degrees on Tuesday.

Historical records say the record high max temperature for Oct. 13 was 83 degrees.

Cold moves in after

Big picture view:

A chance of rain and thunderstorms will be next in the forecast Wednesday morning as temperatures fall into the 50s overnight.

Wednesday temperatures will max out in the high 60s and then the low 60s on Thursday.

Conditions will continue to get cooler through the week and into the weekend.

Wildfires in Northern Michigan

Looking elsewhere:

Michigan's Upper Peninsula has experienced widespread drought conditions this summer, which has fed two wildfires in the region's Baraga and Marquette counties.

The two fires, labeled the Ridge Fire and Craig Lake Fire are still not contained, but crews are making progress on the blazes.

Both are in remote spots in the wilderness, making access to them difficult. The evacuation order that was issued over the weekend has since been rescinded, the Michigan DNR said late Monday.

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The scene of the Ridge Fire in Marquette County, just west of County Road 510 shortly after noon.