Recycle old electronics and get free admission to the Detroit Zoo

Next month, the Detroit Zoo will hand out free tickets in exchange for old electronics to recycle.

From 9 a.m. to noon April 20 and 21, bring electronics to the donation spot, the surface lot of the zoo off 10 Mile Road. Each vehicle that brings items to recycle will receive a ticket to the zoo, and cars with large loads will get two tickets.

Tickets can be redeemed the day of or later; they must be used by the end of the year. If used the weekend of the recycling event, the tickets include entry to GreenFest, a festival featuring live music, sustainable products for sale, and more.

Items accepted include:

All TVs and monitors (flat screen, CRT, etc.)

Printers

Computers and laptops

Cell phones and tablets

Holiday lights, cords and other wire

DVD and VHS players

Batteries (use clear tape to cover all terminals of the following types of batteries: lithium (including button cells), sealed lead-acid, anything greater than 9 volts)

Radios

Small electronics

Small appliances (does not include refrigerators)

Be sure to clear all personal data from the electronics you plan to donate. Hard drivers will be destroyed per Department of Defense standards, the zoo said.

This event is free, but you must register in advance. Register here.