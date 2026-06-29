Redford Township home found filled with 20 feral cats living in deplorable conditions

The Brief Firefighters responded to a call about many feral cats and a foul smell at a Redford Township home on Thursday. On Monday, they were finally able to go inside and try to catch the cats, but so far they've only been able to rescue one.



A Redford Township home was found covered in urine, feces, and garbage, as well as dozens of feral cats living inside. The conditions were so bad animal rescue groups couldn't even get into the home safely until Monday.

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Firefighters responded to a call about many feral cats and a foul smell at a Redford Township home on Thursday. They found the homeowner and took him to the hospital. The home has been airing out since then.

On Monday, they were finally able to go inside and try to catch the cats, but so far they've only been able to rescue one. The rest are hiding, and the conditions inside the home are so awful that rescuers can only stay inside for short periods while wearing hazmat suits and respirators.

The Redford Township police chief says the Wayne County Health Department is overseeing the rescue because of safety concerns. That's even with hazmat suits and respirators.

But that's not the only issue. There is a large amount of standing water in the basement, and today crews were pumping that water out so they could get inside.

What's next:

There are now live traps inside the house. Rescue crews will come back tomorrow and hope the cats are inside.

All the cats will go to Michigan Humane. They were on the scene Monday along with crews from Redford Township, Southfield, Dearborn Heights, Madison Heights, and Detroit.

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