West Bloomfield Twp. Trustee allegedly hid cameras in women's bedrooms, prosecutor says

The Brief A Trustee in West Bloomfield Township has been charged with allegedly hiding cameras in people's bedrooms. Two women discovered hidden cameras within smoke detectors in their bedrooms. That was when police searched 65-year-old Jibran Manna's home, office, and cell phone and found additional cameras and nude surveillance videos from the victims’ bedrooms and bathrooms.



A West Bloomfield Trustee has been charged for allegedly hiding cameras in the bedrooms and bathrooms of two women.

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Officials say two women discovered hidden cameras within smoke detectors in their bedrooms. That was when police searched 65-year-old Jibran Manna's home, office, and cell phone and found additional cameras and nude surveillance videos from the victims’ bedrooms and bathrooms. Manna is a West Bloomfield Township Trustee.

Trustee Jibran Manna's mugshot

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He was charged with two counts of Capturing an Image of an Unclothed Person and five counts of Installing a Device for Eavesdropping, which can be punishable by up to five years in prison.

Meanwhile, installing a Device for Eavesdropping is punishable by up to two years in prison.

"This was an appalling invasion of privacy," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "The defendant’s alleged actions exploited his victims in spaces where they expected to feel safest and most private."