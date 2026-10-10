Redford Township police shoot armed man who threatened officers

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The Brief Officers responded to a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway near Beech Daly and Schoolcraft roads just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the armed driver failed to comply with officers' orders and threatened them with a handgun. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending its outcome.



A man is in stable condition after Redford Township police officers shot him Friday night when he threatened them with a handgun, police said.

The backstory:

Officers were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. to Beech Daly Road near Schoolcraft Road for a report of an occupied vehicle stopped and blocking the roadway.

Officers were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. to Beech Daly Road near Schoolcraft Road for a report of an occupied vehicle stopped and blocking the roadway. (FOX 2)

Dig deeper:

Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the driver to determine why the vehicle was blocking traffic.

The driver, who was armed with a handgun, failed to comply with officers' orders and threatened them with the weapon, prompting an officer-involved shooting, according to the Redford Township Police Department.

Officers immediately provided medical aid to the man, who was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. He was listed in stable condition, police said.

What's next:

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, in accordance with department policy, police said.

Michigan State Police are assisting with the investigation but were not involved in the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Michigan State Police.