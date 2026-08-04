Rep. John James defeats Perry Johnson for GOP nomination in Michigan Governor race

The Brief Rep. John James has won his campaign as the GOP nominee for Michigan Governor. The Congressman previously faced off against former Senator Debbie Stabanow in 2018 and Gary Peters in 2020 for the Michigan US Senate seat.



US Congressman for Michigan John James has been elected as the GOP candidate for state governor, set to face the democratic nominee in November.

Big picture view:

James would defeat businessman Perry Johnson to be the GOP nominee to possibly replace Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2027. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The Congressman previously faced off against former Senator Debbie Stabanow in 2018 and Gary Peters in 2020 for the Michigan US Senate seat. He lost both elections.

James was then elected in 2022 as the Representative of Michigan’s 10th District.

What's next:

The Congressman will now go on to face the Democratic nominee for Governor on Nov. 3.