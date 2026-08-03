2 killed, 1 wounded in Oak Park shooting at scene of house party

The Brief Oak Park police are at the scene of a double-fatal shooting Monday morning. A third person was wounded but is expected to survive. Police believe the shootings happened at the scene of a party or celebration at a short-term rental.



Two people were fatally shot, and a third victim wounded in Oak Park Monday morning.

What we know:

A male and female were found dead inside the home, in the age range of 18-19, police said. A third person, a woman, is hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police responded to the initial call at about 4:48 a.m. to the scene where a party or celebration had been held.

The crime scene is near Nine Mile and Coolidge, where reporter Charlie Langton said there are at least 38 spent shell casings marked by police on the ground.

"There are a number of shell casings, which leads us to believe several shots were fired," Chief Steve Cooper said.

What we don't know:

The scene appears to be a possible short-term rental, but that has not been confirmed, Cooper said, adding that they are in contact with the homeowner.

Several witnesses at the scene are being interviewed by police, anyone with information is urged to call Oak Park police at (248) 691-7520.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report is from Oak Park police.

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