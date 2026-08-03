Car crashes into Detroit house, found embedded into foundation

A Detroit man is lucky to be alive after a car crashed into his home early Monday morning.

The backstory:

The sedan careened into the house sometime around midnight, in the 2900 block of Rosa Parks near Temple Street.

Investigators say the impact knocked the house off of its foundation, and is only a couple feet away from a gas line.

Crews are waiting to move the vehicle until the full scope of the damage can be investigated.

Jim Brunnell lives at the home.

"I immediately called 911 and went to the window and could hear somebody yelling help and had them send the ambulance and the fire trucks out," he said. "I didn't realize (the car) was halfway into my basement."

FOX 2 is waiting to hear back from police. It is unclear if speed or drugs or alcohol were involved or how badly the driver was injured.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as we get it.

The Source: Information for this report is from talking with the resident at house, as well as some responders at the scene.

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