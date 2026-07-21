Reports: Ex-Michigan State, NFL star Le'Veon Bell arrested on child support allegations

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The Brief Former MSU and Steelers star Le'Veon Bell was arrested in Ohio last weekend on allegations of missed child support. Bell, an Ohio native, was arrested in Canton at a sports memorabilia event, according to published reports. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office issued the arrest order due to the child in question, living in Michigan.



Former Michigan State University star Le'Veon Bell was arrested last weekend in Ohio for allegations of unpaid child support.

The backstory:

The former all-pro running back was arrested on a Michigan warrant for failing to make a $50,000 child support payment, according to published reports.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office issued the warrant due to the child living in Michigan.

Bell, 34, was at an autograph signing in Canton, Ohio at the time of his arrest. He last played in 2021.

Dig deeper:

The current California resident was a star for the Pittsburgh Steelers but became a journeyman in later seasons with stints in Kansas City, Baltimore, Tampa Bay and with the New York Jets.

Bell, who reportedly earned about $45 million for his career, has seven children from different women.

His attorney told TMZ that the high monthly payment was based on his prior NFL salary, which he has not earned in five years.

Last year, Bell was ordered to pay $25 million as a default judgment for not responding to a 2024 civil lawsuit.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 14: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets looks on at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 14, 2020 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Source: Details in this story are from published reports by the New York Post and TMZ.com

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