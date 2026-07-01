Reports: Viktor Arvidsson signs with Red Wings in free agency

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The Brief The Red Wings are adding some scoring to the team's group of forwards. Viktor Arvidsson has signed a two-year deal worth $10 million according to reports. Last season the ex-Boston Bruin scored 25 goals with 29 assists.



The Red Wings have signed free agent forward Viktor Arvidsson as the franchise looks to snap the current 10-year playoff drought.

What we know:

Arvidsson, 33, has agreed to a two-year deal worth $10 million according to published reports.

The former Boston Bruin scored 25 goals last season with 29 assists for 54 points.

For his career, he has scored 20 or more goals six times and reached the 30-goal mark twice.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the Red Wings may be planning for the rest of free agency, or where the Dylan Larkin situation stands.

Larkin requested a trade earlier this offseason with the team captain submitting a short list of preferred destinations.