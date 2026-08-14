Detroit police shut down gas station accused of selling marijuana to minors

The Brief Officials from Detroit police's Vice Unit say they were tipped off in July by a citizen who said a gas station was selling tobacco to minors. No arrests were made, but a warrant has been submitted with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.



Detroit police shut down a gas station on the city’s east side which was accused of selling marijuana and tobacco products to minors.

Big picture view:

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, police converged on a Citgo on 7 Mile at Joann near Schoenherr.

Officials from Detroit police's Vice Unit say they were tipped off in July by a citizen who said the gas station was selling tobacco to minors. Police say during their investigation, they sold them to an undercover officer and after executing a search warrant, officials say more than 250 marijuana pre-rolls were recovered along with THC vapes, nearly $400,000 in cash and five firearms, saying one of them came back as stolen.

FOX 2 briefly caught one of the employees on camera, taking a listen to that and then what Chief Bettison had to say.

"It’s just a betrayal. A betrayal of trust to the community. But we’re going to hold them accountable: you don’t get to deal drugs and sell poison for our kids. We’re not going to tolerate it at all," he said. "This really gets under my skin. It’s absolutely the worst of the worst. You know posing as a legitimate business and you’re doing this type of stuff in our community. Totally unacceptable and I just encourage our citizens to speak up."

What's next:

No arrests were made, but a warrant has been submitted with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.