'This situation is heartbreaking:' 6 found dead, including suspect, in northern Michigan community

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The Brief Six people were found dead in northern lower Michigan Friday morning. Police identified the deceased suspect as 39-year-old Chad Hickman. MSP said the genders and names of the victims are not being released as of Friday, Aug. 14.



An investigation is underway in northern lower Michigan after six people were found dead in three locations.

Shooting report turns into massive investigation near Cadillac

What they're saying:

Michigan State Police (MSP) in Cadillac say on Friday at 11:40 a.m., police were called to a house in Lake Township for a shooting. When they arrived, MSP said they found three people who were dead and one who was in critical condition who was taken to a hospital.

Police identified a suspect, 39-year-old Chad Hickman. They say he left the scene before police arrived, leading to a large-scale police search. This led to a fourth person being found dead at another home in Missaukee County.

The search then led to the discovery of Hickman's car near the woods close to Whitlock Lake in Caldwell Township. He was then found deceased, along with another person who was also dead.

"This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved," said Lt. Ashley Miller. "We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available."

What's next:

MSP said the genders and names of the victims are not being released as of Friday, Aug. 14.

People who live in the area are being told to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

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