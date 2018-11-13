Fire burning at concrete business in River Rouge
Firefighters have worked for several hours Tuesday morning to get a fire under control at a concrete business Down River.
Body of fallen River Rouge police chief returns home
A fallen River Rouge police officer returns home one last time.
Family says home was 'firebombed' after 3-year-old shot in the head Sunday
The home where a 3-year-old child was shot over the weekend appears to have been the target of a firebombing overnight.
River Rouge rejoices: The Damn bridge is fixed!
An intoxicated bridge operator lowered the Jefferson Drawbridge on a freighter in 2013. Three years later, it's finally open again.