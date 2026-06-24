Rolled over semi on I-275 closes all northbound lanes near Ecorse

The Brief All lanes on northbound I-275 near Ecorse Road were closed after a semi-truck overturned in the roadway. Police say at this time, no injuries have been reported.



An overturned semi truck on northbound I-275 closed all lanes Wednesday evening.

What they're saying:

Michigan State Police (MSP) said on social media that all lanes on northbound I-275 near Ecorse Road were closed after a semi-truck overturned in the roadway.

Police say at this time, no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Ecorse Road.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: