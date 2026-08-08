Allegedly drunk driver nearly runs MSP trooper off the road





Kyle Roginson, 41, was arrested after he nearly ran a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post off the road Aug. 4 in Roscommon Township.

Troopers say that Roginson was drunk at the time of the incident. While traveling south on Harrison Road, troopers observed the suspect vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane, heading directly toward them. They had been called to the area after a report of a reckless driver.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Roginson struck a kayak being hauled by another vehicle and continued driving without stopping to report the crash.

"We are thankful no one was injured during this incident," said Lt. Ashley Miller. "There are options available to get you home safely. Make the right choice and don’t drive impaired."

Troopers activated their emergency lights and sirens and caught up to the vehicle at the intersection of S. Harrison Road and W. Houghton Lake Drive, where they conducted a traffic stop. Based on the events leading up to the traffic stop and the troopers’ roadside investigation, they believed that Roginson was impaired.

Roginson was arrested and lodged at the Roscommon County Jail without incident.

Roginson was arraigned on August 7 in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on the following charges:



· Count One: Operating While Intoxicated Second Offense Notice



· Count Two: Reckless Driving



· Count Three: Failure to Stop at a Scene of an Accident

Roginson was given a $100,000 cash or surety bond or 10% bond. His next court appearance is Aug. 12.