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Roseville man charged after allegedly crashing car into police vehicle during chase

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published November 6, 2026 7:43 PM EST
Published November 6, 2026 7:43 PM EST
article

The Brief

    • Macomb County officials say at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, police in Eastpointe attempted to pull over a car driven by a Roseville man.
    • During the chase, officials say the suspect allegedly drove into traffic toward a sergeant before hitting and damaging another officer’s vehicle near Gratiot Avenue.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Roseville man was arraigned on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting someone, driving away from officers and crashing into a police car. 

Alleged assault leads to police chase

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Macomb County officials say at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, police in Eastpointe attempted to pull over a car driven by 34-year-old Demarco Jeremiah Vines from Roseville. Vines allegedly drove away from police, leading to a car chase after a reported felonious assault.

During the chase, officials say Vines allegedly drove into traffic toward a sergeant before hitting and damaging another officer’s vehicle near Gratiot Avenue.

A second officer would crash their car into Vines’ vehicle near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, ending the chase. Officials say Vines would run away while carrying a knife. He was later found by Warren police and was arrested.

Vines' charges in Roseville chase

On Friday, Vines was arraigned in Eastpointe on charges of:

  • Police Officer – Fleeing – Third Degree – Penal Code, a 5-year felony
  • Two Counts: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault), a 4-year felony
  • Police Officer – Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing, a 2-year felony

Vines' bond was set at $750,000. If the bond is posted, Vines will have to wear a GPS tether and be under house arrest. He would also not be able to drive a car.

Vines will have his Probable Cause Conference on Nov. 17.

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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for details in this report. 

Car crashesMacomb County