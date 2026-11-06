Roseville man charged after allegedly crashing car into police vehicle during chase
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Roseville man was arraigned on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting someone, driving away from officers and crashing into a police car.
Alleged assault leads to police chase
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Macomb County officials say at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, police in Eastpointe attempted to pull over a car driven by 34-year-old Demarco Jeremiah Vines from Roseville. Vines allegedly drove away from police, leading to a car chase after a reported felonious assault.
During the chase, officials say Vines allegedly drove into traffic toward a sergeant before hitting and damaging another officer’s vehicle near Gratiot Avenue.
A second officer would crash their car into Vines’ vehicle near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, ending the chase. Officials say Vines would run away while carrying a knife. He was later found by Warren police and was arrested.
Vines' charges in Roseville chase
On Friday, Vines was arraigned in Eastpointe on charges of:
- Police Officer – Fleeing – Third Degree – Penal Code, a 5-year felony
- Two Counts: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault), a 4-year felony
- Police Officer – Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing, a 2-year felony
Vines' bond was set at $750,000. If the bond is posted, Vines will have to wear a GPS tether and be under house arrest. He would also not be able to drive a car.
Vines will have his Probable Cause Conference on Nov. 17.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for details in this report.