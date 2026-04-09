'Rx Kids' launches in Mt. Clemens, set to help families with children

The Brief Rx Kids is a program that will help families and their babies. It was launched in Mount Clemens and Center Line on Thursday. Families can enroll to receive a one-time payment of $1,500 during pregnancy.



A special program designed to help babies and their families officially launched in Mount Clemens and Center Line on Thursday.

What they're saying:

Families can enroll to receive a one-time payment of $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 a month for the first six months of the baby’s life.

"So Rx Kids is a prescription for health, hope, and opportunity—a maternal infant health program, population level," said Rx Kids founding director Dr. Mona Hanna. "Rx Kids launched in Flint two years ago. Mount Clemens and Center Line are the 41st and 42nd communities, round of applause, that’s incredible."

Dig deeper:

Rx Kids launched in Detroit in February.

Originally launched in Flint in 2024, the program has already helped thousands of families across Michigan.

It has bipartisan support and is funded through public and private donations.