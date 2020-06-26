Say bye to free parking Detroiters, enforcement returns Monday

Yes, the fever dream of free parking has finally come to an end in Detroit with enforcement rules returning to the city on Monday.

Among the many policy-changes that the city deployed as it went into lockdown mode was a shedding of non-essential services. That included employees with the code and parking enforcement departments.

Beginning Monday, June 29, workers with the Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED) and Municipal Parking will resume patrolling Detroit's streets and properties for infractions.

Residents can use the street parking kiosks or the Park Detroit App to pay for a spot.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said residents will have the next few days to get their properties in order as well. For anyone with cars parked on their yard, lawns with grass growing out of compliance, putting out yard waste on the wrong days, or other infractions as it relates to city code, citations will start being handed out Monday.

"As we get back in line, it is going to mean enforcing our ordinances," said Duggan.