Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Friday

A weak cold front crosses the area Friday with some rain showers. Most of the weekend is rain-free, but there is a chance for a stray shower Saturday.

A mild stretch continues well into next week with more unsettled weather likely for the middle part of next week.

For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, expect increasing clouds with showers after midnight. The low will be 56

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers with a rumble of thunder and a high of 75.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a high of 74.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high of 76.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 71.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers and a high of 76.

