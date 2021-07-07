Scattered storms overnight, and here's what to expect Thursday

Hello, all …

A round of strong to severe storms crossed Metro Detroit Wednesday afternoon. The hardest hit were parts of Oakland and Macomb Counties in and around Farmington and St Clair Shores especially.

The storms were fueled by all the heat and humidity we have been dealing with along with a weak front draped across lower Michigan.

Some scattered showers and or thundershowers are still possible Wed overnight.

A few more thundershowers are likely Thursday but severe weather is not likely. Thursday's high will be near 80.

Friday is a dry day under mostly cloudy skies with a high of 77 and a lot less humidity.

Advertisement

The weekend features mostly cloudy skies with a chance for spotty showers Saturday and Sunday. No all-day soakers are expected.