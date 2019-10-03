Sea turtle dies after eating over 100 pieces of plastic, South Florida nature center says

article

A photo shared by a South Florida nature center illustrates how plastics can be deadly for marine life.

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton posted a picture of a tiny turtle that had died and washed up along the shoreline.

"This turtle, which would fit in the palm of your hand, had eaten 104 pieces of plastic," the nature center wrote.

Staff said when this happens and a turtle does not survive, plastic in the intestinal tract is almost always to blame.

"This is a sad reminder that we all need to do our part to keep our oceans plastic free," they said.