'Absolutely NOTHING!' President Trump threatens he will block opening of Gordie Howe bridge

A bridge in Detroit between the US and Canada that was expected to open this year is now being threatened by President Donald Trump.

Big picture view:

The Gordie Howe International Bridge began construction in 2018 and will connect Ontario and Detroit and its construction was majority funded by Canada's federal government. It was set to open in 2026.

However, President Trump took to Truth Social, threatening to block the bridge's opening over what he says were unfair trade deals.

"I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve," Trump wrote.

The Gordie Howe Bridge would be the new addition to traveling to Canada and back, joining the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The backstory:

In October, the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority said that construction on the bridge was "progressing well" but that testing was underway and would need to finish before opening up.

It had been scheduled to open in late 2025. According to the WDBA chief relations officer, the bridge will open "as soon as early 2026."

However, the exact date is still to be determined based on "ongoing quality reviews, testing and commissioning," said Heather Grondin in an email.

"As is standard practice on large complex projects, we are currently focused on commissioning and testing to ensure we identify as many potential issues as possible for us to resolve before the opening of the bridge. We are also providing all border agencies sufficient time to achieve operational readiness on what is the largest and most complex border crossing along the US-Canada border."

What's next:

Trump on Truth Social said the US should own at least half of the bridge.

"We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote. "With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the U.S. Market will be astronomical."

Lawmakers reacted to Trump's threat, including Senator Ellisa Slotkin.

"The Gordie Howe Bridge is an incredibly important infrastructure project for Michigan. President Trump's threat tonight to tank it is awful for our state's economy. Canceling this project will have serious repercussions. Higher costs for Michigan businesses, less secure supply chains, and ultimately, fewer jobs. With this threat, the President is punishing Michiganders for a trade war he started. The only reason Canada is on the verge of a trade deal with China is because President Trump has kicked them in the teeth for a year. The President's agenda for personal retribution should not come before what's best for us. Canada is our friend -- not our enemy. And I will do everything in my power to get this critical project back on track."

The Source: FOX 2 used information from President Donald Trump's Truth Social page and previous reporting for this story.

