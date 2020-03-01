Second coronavirus death in U.S. confirmed in Washington

article

King County, Washington has confirmed a second coronavirus death both in the state and in the U.S.

Public Health – Seattle & King County confirmed the death, a male in his 70s who had underlying health conditions. The department also announced on Sunday four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in King County residents, including one death, bringing the total of confirmed cases to ten

The first COVID-19 death was in Washington state on Saturday, marking the first such reported death in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following preventative measures to minimize the spread of illness:

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

- CDC does not recommend that people who aren't sick wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by those who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

This is a developing story.

