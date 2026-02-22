2 dead after car crashes into Detroit warehouse; driver in custody

article

The Brief Speed appears to be a factor in a Detroit crash that left two dead Sunday morning, police said. The crash happened in the 6000 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard, near McGraw Avenue. The driver was taken to a hospital in police custody as investigators work to determine what caused the crash.



Detroit police are investigating a single-vehicle crash into a warehouse Sunday morning that left two people dead and the driver in custody.

The backstory:

Officers and EMS responded around 10:15 a.m. to the 6000 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard, near McGraw Avenue.

When they arrived, police found two people dead inside the vehicle.

The driver was also injured and taken to a hospital while in custody as investigators work to determine what led to the crash.

What they're saying:

Police say speed appears to be a factor.