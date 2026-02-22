2 dead after car crashes into Detroit warehouse; driver in custody
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a single-vehicle crash into a warehouse Sunday morning that left two people dead and the driver in custody.
The backstory:
Officers and EMS responded around 10:15 a.m. to the 6000 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard, near McGraw Avenue.
When they arrived, police found two people dead inside the vehicle.
The driver was also injured and taken to a hospital while in custody as investigators work to determine what led to the crash.
What they're saying:
Police say speed appears to be a factor.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.