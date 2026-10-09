Section of westbound I-696 closing this weekend

The Brief WB I-696 is closing from I-75 to M-10 starting at 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday. The temporary closure is to shift traffic back to the original WB side of I-696 which has been rebuilt. During this weekend shift, the freeway and all ramps will be closed.



A major part of westbound 696 is shutting down starting tonight, in a sign that progress is being made in the Restore the Reuther project.

Timeline:

Westbound I-696 from I-75 to the Lodge will be closed starting at 9 p.m. this weekend for a traffic shift.

The switch moves WB I-696 traffic back to its original side, which is newly reconstructed.

During this weekend shift, the freeway and all ramps will be closed.

Once it reopens at 5 a.m. on Monday, all WB I-696 ramps will be reopened, except M-1/Woodward.

The off-ramp from WB I-696, which will remain closed for about a week for completion of resurfacing work on the WB 10 Mile Service Drive.

MDOT's suggested detour is WB I-696 to SB I-75 to WB M-8/Davison to NB M-10/Lodge.

MDOT Reopening Ramps Monday

Dig deeper:

Once WB I-696, I-75 to M-10, reopens Monday, the following ramps will be open:

• I-75

• Campbell Hilton/Bermuda Mohawk

• M-1/Woodward, the on-ramp only

• (M-1/Woodward off-ramp remains closed until Oct, 17.

• Coolidge

• Greenfield

• Southfield

• Evergreen

• Lahser

• US-24/Telegraph

Continuing Closures

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured while crossover work is completed and is expected to be reopened before the end of this year.

In 2027, EB/WB I-696 between I-75 and Dequindre will have construction and the freeway will remain open.

Project information can be found at DrivingOakland.com.

MDOT construction locations can be found at Michigan.gov/drive.