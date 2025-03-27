Self-defense expert says girls, women need to start with putting the phone away

The Brief Kaitlyn Hernandez-Suarez is founder of Soul Survival, a self-defense training company. Her tips for girls and women to defend themselves include putting the phone away and if engaged physically, get low.



Women and girls have three simple rules you can incorporate into your life that might inspire some confidence, avoid confrontation and keep you safe.

Learning self-defense isn't necessarily just about physical strength.

Big picture view:

"Stand up straight, look around, pay attention - and make sure people know that you're there and that you see that they're there," said Kaitlyn Hernandez-Suarez.

Hernandez-Suarez is founder of Soul Survival, a self-defense training company, and Soul Punch Self-Defense certified trainer, has a mission to empower women and girls.

Her first tip is to put the phone away.

"When you're walking around and your head is in your phone, you're looking down," she said. "That gives someone who is looking to attack a target to hone in on, and they go 'That person is not paying attention, I can probably get to them pretty easily.'"

And while you're not looking at your phone, look at the people around you.

"If somebody is looking for a victim, what they are looking for is somebody who won't be able to identify them later," she said. "So if you are paying attention, you are looking around, you are making eye contact, then they know that you saw them, you clocked what they look like, what they are wearing, and if something happens, you're able to identify them."

If you linger in your car, make sure you're not in a location that makes you vulnerable.

"If you're in your car, you are checking your text messages, you are checking your email, you are putting stuff into your purse, you are getting your drinks organized and everything," she said. "Someone walks by your car, looks, and says 'She's not paying attention.' That's a perfect opportunity for them."

And finally if someone grabs you, get low.

"I grab you you drop your center of gravity, we call it like becoming an 8,000-pound boulder," she said. "You're not going anywhere."

