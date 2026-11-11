Semi-truck accident causes 60-gallon diesel spill on Detroit's east side

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A semi-truck driver hit debris that punctured his tank early Wednesday morning in Detroit.

The backstory:

The accident happened at Gratiot and Chene at about 3:30 a.m. when the driver tried to avoid something in the road.

The debris punctured his tank from underneath, causing about 60 gallons to leak out.

Fuel spill contained

More Details:

Detroit police and fire were dispatched to the scene and DFD with its Hazmat team, contained the fuel.

According to police, none of the 60 gallons entered the sewer system, thanks to the quick containment.

Crews spent hours this morning working to clean up the area.

The driver of the truck told FOX 2 that he swerved to avoid "something in the street and whatever it was," hit the tank, puncturing it.

The driver was not injured.