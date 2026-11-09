Veteran survives cancer, overcomes homelessness with VOA Michigan

The Brief FOX is partnering with U.S.VETS and its "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign for the sixth straight year to help end veteran homelessness. FOX invites you to join us in donating to U.S.VETS while wearing camouflage to raise awareness of homeless veterans. VOA Michigan offers a comprehensive range of services for veterans and their families.



Brian Branch is a Michigan Army veteran who has also survived cancer and homelessness.

Organizations like VOA Michigan are working to support service members like Branch.

What they're saying:

Branch says VOA Michigan helped him in his journey through counseling, conversations and opportunities.

One of those opportunities is the Homeless Veterans Re-integration Program. It helps veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness to help them with employment.

VOA Michigan

Big picture view:

If you'd like to help VOA Michigan transform more lives, you can go to www.voami.org for more information.

Make Camo your Cause

Dig deeper:

FOX and its employees are partnering with the U.S.VETS "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign by spreading awareness and wearing camo to support the cause on Veterans Day.

But the campaign is not exclusive to FOX employees.

U.S.VETS encourages every American to:

Shop exclusive camo apparel at shop.usvets.org to benefit U.S.VETS.

Wear camo on Veterans Day, November 11.

Share camo through social media using #HONORUSVETS on Veterans Day.

Donate on or before 11/11 to help prevent and end veteran homelessness.

Get more information here .