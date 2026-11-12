Semi-truck rollover crash closes both sides of M-14 in Plymouth

A semi-truck rollover crash has closed westbound M-14 in Plymouth Thursday morning.

The backstory:

At 5:27 a.m. the truck's semi trailer struck and went though a concrete barrier wall, spilling debris in the eastbound lanes, according to Michigan State Police.

The truck can be seen on its side underneath an overpass in video from SlyFOX with a trail of debris is behind it.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Freeway closures:

More Details:

Westbound I-96: Closed at the ramp to westbound M-14. Traffic is being diverted onto northbound I-275.



Eastbound M-14: Closed, with traffic being diverted off at Sheldon Road.

MDOT and Wayne County road incident responders are responding to assist with cleanup and traffic management, according to state police.

You are encouraged to avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and expect delays.

Second crash reported

While police and fire were tending to the M-14 crash, a second one took place nearby on I-275.

Northbound I-275 after Ann Arbor Road is down to two lanes, with the right lane and right shoulder blocked, according to MDOT.