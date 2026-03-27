Senate approves funding for TSA, most of Homeland Security aside from immigration enforcement

The Brief The Senate has approved funding for most Homeland Security agencies, aside from immigration enforcement. The House will now consider the deal. If the deal gets approved, TSA agents would begin getting paid again.



Early Friday, the U.S. Senate voted to pay the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and most other Homeland Security operations, aside from immigration enforcement.

This comes after a partial government shutdown that has lasted more than 40 days. This shutdown continues to lead to massive backups at busy airports around the country as TSA workers expected to work without pay have called off. This led to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents being deployed to some airports in an attempt to manage the long security lines.

However, long wait times persisted.

When asked about the lines earlier this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the lines hadn’t decreased "as much as we’d like," but acting TSA administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill told Congress that ICE agents have provided critical assistance.

What's next:

The unanimously approved deal now heads to the House, and is expected to be taken up Friday.