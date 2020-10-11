SERIOUS MISSING PERSON: 14-year-old Te’onna Tolliver

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Te’onna Tolliver.

Police say Te’onna was last seen early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m. in the 17200 Block of Westbrook. It was reported to police that she left the location, after an argument with her mother - regarding a cellphone.

Te’onna is 5’5 and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair and a medium brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Vans gym shoes, and had two purses.

Family told police Te’onna is in good physical condition, but suffers from a medical condition.

If you have seen her, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.