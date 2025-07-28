Strong storms lead to flash flood warnings in Metro Detroit

Flash flood warnings have been issued in Southeast Michigan due to heavy rains accompanying the storm cells rolling through on Monday.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Macomb County until 7:15 p.m. while there is another in place for Wayne County until 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said that Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour and 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired but were issued in four counties for much of the afternoon.

The storms carry with them 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts with penny-size hail.

A ground stop has been issued at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus due to the stormy weather.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.