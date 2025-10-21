Severe weather moving through SE Michigan Tuesday
FOX 2 - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Wayne County and Monroe until 4:30 p.m.
The backstory:
A line of strong thunderstorms is being tracked by the National Weather Service extending from Northville to Sylvania as of 3:30 p.m.
The storms are moving east at about 40 mph with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.
Photo by Brendan Vrabel
The Source: Information for this report is from the National Weather Service.