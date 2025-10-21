Severe weather moving through SE Michigan Tuesday

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Wayne County and Monroe until 4:30 p.m.

The backstory:

A line of strong thunderstorms is being tracked by the National Weather Service extending from Northville to Sylvania as of 3:30 p.m.

The storms are moving east at about 40 mph with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.

Photo by Brendan Vrabel

The Source: Information for this report is from the National Weather Service.



