Severe weather rolls through SE Michigan Tuesday

The Brief A Wayne County tornado warning was canceled Tuesday. It is the fourth tornado warning for SE Michigan today amid a series of strong storms. Prior warnings were issued for Saginaw, Shiawassee and Genesee counties.



Severe storms have led to four different tornado warnings for SE Michigan on Tuesday.

The backstory:

The most severe section of weather hit Downriver between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The storm cells were tracking to the north and northeast.

Weather Authority Stephanie Mead said the rotation is moving slowly – before it died out, while the slow-moving storm is moving at about 20 miles per hour.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms bring heavy rain threat with potential for pockets of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in a short period of time. Gusty downburst winds will be possible.

Tornado warnings were issued earlier for Genesee, Shiawassee and Saginaw counties.

As for the rest of Metro Detroit, the heat will only continue tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the 90s, and heat index values (combination of high heat and humidity) in the mid to upper 90s.

Storms will be present too. Downpours and windy conditions were expected by afternoon. Scattered showers for Wednesday, storms possible again Thursday.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

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