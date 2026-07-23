Michigan State Police Move Over Law enforcement results in nearly 800 traffic stops

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The Brief On Monday Michigan State Police launched a targeted enforcement for the Move Over Law. MSP released some statistics from that day, which included nearly 800 traffic stops. State police say 127 of the stops were made to drivers who failed to move over for emergency vehicles with lights activated.



Michigan State Police launched a one-day Move Over Law enforcement operation Monday and released its traffic stop results.

The backstory:

In all, 798 traffic stops were made during the high-visibility operation, which took place between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 20.

Of those stops, 127 drivers were stopped for failing to move over for emergency vehicles with their emergency lights activated, according to Michigan State Police.

Other citation statistics:

134 speeding violations

Eight seat belt violations

19 texting while driving violations

Fifteen window tint violations

60 other traffic violations

"Operations like these are not about writing tickets, they’re about making our roadways safer and educating drivers on the importance of slowing down and moving over for emergency responders, tow truck operators, and road service personnel," said a post by the MSP Second District on X, formerly Twitter. "Through education and enforcement, we can continue working together to make Michigan’s roads safer for everyone."

What's the Move Over Law?

The Move Over Law is meant to keep first responders and others who work on roadways safe by forcing drivers to change lanes in order to create space for those on the shoulder or working on the highway.

Drivers are also instructed to slow down to about 10 miles below the posted speed limit.

Who is the Move Over Law for?

Police vehicles

Fire apparatus

Ambulances

Rescue vehicles

Road service vehicles, including tow trucks

MDOT safety service patrol vehicles

The Source: Information for this report is from Michigan State Police.



