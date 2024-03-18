Sex offender sentenced to 15 years after receiving child porn

Matthew Mercer-Kinser was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison for his second federal child pornography offense since 2009.

A jury convicted the 37-year-old of receiving child pornography while he was in a Detroit Residential Reentry Center, leading to his sentencing on Friday.

Mercer-Kinser was serving the last few months of a 2009 conviction for transporting child pornography in which he served 12.5 years in prison for.

While at the RRC, Mercer-Kinser sent numerous sexually explicit text messages to a minor relative. A concerned adult learned of these communications and reported Mercer-Kinser to the FBI.

Execution of a search warrant for Mercer-Kinser’s smartphone revealed several images of child pornography and numerous disturbing communications demonstrating Mercer-Kinser’s continued, prolific sexual interest in children.

When Mercer-Kinser testified in his own defense during trial, he admitted his sexual fetish for children.

"Our office will use every tool at our disposal to combat the sexual exploitation of children, to bring perpetrators to justice, and vindicate the rights of victims," said U.S. Attorney Ison.

"Preying on the innocence of children is disturbing and equally traumatizing," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan. "A turning point, in this case, was a concerned and brave citizen reporting this exploitation to law enforcement. We, as a society, must stand up for the vulnerable and hold those who prey on innocent children accountable for their reprehensible actions. Our office will use every resource available to bring individuals who repeatedly prey on and victimize innocent children to justice."

