Shelby Township double shooting: Police still in search for homicide suspect

The Brief A double shooting has police searching for a suspect in Shelby Township. One was a 48-year-old man from Clinton Township, and the other was a 40-year-old from Shelby Township. For hours, detectives, family, and loved ones were on the emotional scene.



Detectives are investigating a double homicide in Shelby Township, and the suspects have not been arrested as of Friday night.

Big picture view:

The investigation continues on Ryan Road, where a few police cars on the scene. Earlier on Friday, it was a different story.

"Seen a lot of cops. A lot of people coming into my plaza parking. Just straight running down there. Standing outside, all the people coming up like ‘hey, what happened? What happened?’ I’m like, yeah, two people are deceased over there. They got shot over, I don’t know fully what happened. Over a car. Over money. It’s crazy," said Yousif Qachi, who works nearby.

Shelby Township police say that around 12:28 p.m., they were sent to ‘Star Auto Sales’ on Ryan Road, near Auburn Road. When they arrived, two men were found dead inside.

One was a 48-year-old man from Clinton Township, and the other was a 40-year-old from Shelby Township.

Dig deeper:

For hours, detectives, family, and loved ones were on the emotional scene.

There is no word on a suspect. A few businesses say they think they may have gotten a glimpse of the person.

"We saw a cop with a riot shield go into the business with four or five officers stacked up behind him. And then, you know, a lot of other cop cars showed up at that part," said Rick Katona, who works nearby. "There were probably four or five to begin with, and soon it seemed like 10 or 12, I would have to say. So I don’t know, we reviewed the camera footage, saw someone dressed in all black, black sweats, black hoodie, white surgical mask. They walked up the sidewalk here coming south from Speedway, coming north. They crossed the road right here in front of the building and went right into that building, and that’s about all we saw on our security footage."

Police are looking for the suspects.